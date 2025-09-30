Adani Ports shares slip to ₹1,383, investors cautious
Adani Ports and SEZ shares have been dropping lately, with prices slipping to ₹1,383.20 on Monday—a 0.64% dip from the previous close.
Even though profits look steady (earnings per share at 52.28), the stock has lost ground, and market value now sits around ₹2.99 lakh crore.
Stock has lost ground for 3 months straight
Trading activity is cooling off too: just under 20 lakh shares traded Monday, way below the usual weekly average of about 29 lakh.
The stock has posted a -4.22% return over the past week and has been in a losing streak for three months straight—even after reporting stable earnings earlier in 2025.
What should investors do now?
With both price and trading volume down, investors are being extra cautious right now.
If you're watching this stock or thinking about investing, it's smart to keep an eye on market trends and company performance before making any moves.