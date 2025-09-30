Ecoline Exim's ₹76cr IPO to list today: What to expect Business Sep 30, 2025

Ecoline Exim's IPO wrapped up on September 25, raising ₹76.42 crore with shares priced at ₹134-141 each.

The offer included a fresh issue of ₹61.19 crore and an offer for sale of ₹15.23 crore.

Even with all the excitement—like anchor investors putting in ₹21.76 crore and the IPO being oversubscribed 6 times—experts expect the stock to list flat on the NSE SME platform today (September 30), since there's no premium in the gray market.