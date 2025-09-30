Next Article
UPL shares gain 10% in 3 months: What's next?
Business
UPL has been quietly rewarding its investors, posting a solid 10.25% return over the past three months.
As of September 30, 2025, shares last traded at ₹654.2 and the company's market cap hit ₹55,242.85 crore.
With a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31 and earnings per share at 14.13, UPL's numbers are turning heads.
UPL's stock price has increased by nearly 0.3% this week
UPL closed slightly lower at ₹648.0—just a tiny dip of 0.13%. But zoom out and you'll see the weekly return is still positive at 0.29%.
Daily trading volume stayed strong with nearly two million shares swapping hands—below last week's average—which shows investors are still very much tuned in to what's happening with UPL right now.