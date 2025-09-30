UPL shares gain 10% in 3 months: What's next?

UPL's stock price has increased by nearly 0.3% this week

UPL closed slightly lower at ₹648.0—just a tiny dip of 0.13%. But zoom out and you'll see the weekly return is still positive at 0.29%.

Daily trading volume stayed strong with nearly two million shares swapping hands—below last week's average—which shows investors are still very much tuned in to what's happening with UPL right now.