What's moving ITC shares? Stock sees spike in trading volume
ITC's last traded price was ₹407.25 as of the morning of September 30, 2025, with a market cap of over ₹5 lakh crore.
The stock has slipped about 2.7% in the last three months, even though there was a small bounce recently.
If you're tracking stocks, it's one to watch as things develop.
Trading activity just spiked
Trading activity just spiked—19.7 million shares changed hands on September 30, way above ITC's usual weekly average.
This jump may suggest that investors are paying extra attention right now, possibly reacting to shifting market vibes and looking for short-term opportunities.
Price-to-earnings ratio
Despite some signs of resilience in ITC's numbers (like a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61), the recent slide is a reminder to stay alert for further changes before making any big moves with this stock.