What's moving ITC shares? Stock sees spike in trading volume Business Sep 30, 2025

ITC's last traded price was ₹407.25 as of the morning of September 30, 2025, with a market cap of over ₹5 lakh crore.

The stock has slipped about 2.7% in the last three months, even though there was a small bounce recently.

If you're tracking stocks, it's one to watch as things develop.