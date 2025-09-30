Next Article
HUL stock gains over 12% in 3 months
Business
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has been on a roll lately, delivering a solid 12.45% return over the past three months.
As of September 30, 2025, the stock traded at ₹2,497.90, with a hefty market cap of nearly ₹5.87 lakh crore and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37.
HUL's weekly trading volumes more than doubled
Investor interest is clearly up—on September 30 alone, over 24 lakh HUL shares changed hands, more than double its typical weekly average.
Still, the stock saw just a tiny dip of 0.02% this week and closed slightly lower at ₹2,511.80 on the previous day.
If you're keeping an eye on market trends or thinking about investing, these numbers are worth watching as HUL navigates some minor ups and downs right now.