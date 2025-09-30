HUL stock gains over 12% in 3 months

HUL's weekly trading volumes more than doubled

Investor interest is clearly up—on September 30 alone, over 24 lakh HUL shares changed hands, more than double its typical weekly average.

Still, the stock saw just a tiny dip of 0.02% this week and closed slightly lower at ₹2,511.80 on the previous day.

If you're keeping an eye on market trends or thinking about investing, these numbers are worth watching as HUL navigates some minor ups and downs right now.