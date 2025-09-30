Coal India shares slip 1.48% in 3 months Business Sep 30, 2025

Coal India just saw a big jump in trading—over 66 lakh shares changed hands on the most recent trading day, way above last week's average.

But even with all this action, the stock has slipped a bit lately, down 1.48% over the past three months and 1.62% this week.

It closed at ₹388.3 on the most recent trading day, just below the previous trading day's price.