Coal India shares slip 1.48% in 3 months
Business
Coal India just saw a big jump in trading—over 66 lakh shares changed hands on the most recent trading day, way above last week's average.
But even with all this action, the stock has slipped a bit lately, down 1.48% over the past three months and 1.62% this week.
It closed at ₹388.3 on the most recent trading day, just below the previous trading day's price.
Market cap of ₹2.39 lakh crore
As of September 30, 2025, Coal India is still a heavyweight with a ₹2.39 lakh crore market cap.
Its price-to-earnings ratio sits at 7.22 and earnings per share at 53.78—numbers that show the company's finances are solid even if investor confidence has dipped recently.