Matrix Geo Solutions IPO: GMP indicates muted listing today Business Sep 30, 2025

Matrix Geo Solutions just launched its IPO on the NSE SME platform, pricing shares at ₹98-104 each (minimum lot: 2,400 shares).

The offer was oversubscribed 7.69 times, with qualified institutional buyers leading demand, but the gray market premium is only about 9%, so it indicates a restrained listing outlook.