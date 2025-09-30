Aptus Pharma's SME IPO sails through; GMP hints at modest gains
Aptus Pharma, a Gujarat-based pharma distributor, just launched its IPO on the BSE SME platform.
The offer saw huge interest—subscribed over 22 times overall, with retail investors jumping in 31.5 times over.
Shares were priced at ₹65-70 each, and the gray market premium hints at modest early gains.
Aptus Pharma sells over 190 medicines and wellness products—think antacids, antibiotics, painkillers, heart and diabetes drugs.
They team up with manufacturers across three states and get their products out through 125 distribution partners and a lean sales crew of 54 people.
The company's financials
In FY25 (the year ending March 2025), Aptus's revenue jumped 38% to ₹24.6 crore, while profits soared nearly threefold to ₹3.1 crore.
The IPO funds are headed toward working capital, upgrading office space, and general business needs—basically fueling their next phase of growth.