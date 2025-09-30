Aptus Pharma's SME IPO sails through; GMP hints at modest gains Business Sep 30, 2025

Aptus Pharma, a Gujarat-based pharma distributor, just launched its IPO on the BSE SME platform.

The offer saw huge interest—subscribed over 22 times overall, with retail investors jumping in 31.5 times over.

Shares were priced at ₹65-70 each, and the gray market premium hints at modest early gains.