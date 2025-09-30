Peyush Bansal co-founded Lenskart to raise ₹2,150cr via IPO

Lenskart designs, manufactures, and sells eyewear through a network of over 2,700 stores worldwide—2,067 of those in India. They're known for next-day delivery in 40+ cities, remote vision tests, at-home trials, and a super popular app (100 million+ downloads). In 2025, they even launched vision insurance via Visionsure Services. Memberships and strong after-sales support help keep customers coming back.

Financials, use of funds, and shareholding pattern

Lenskart's FY25 revenue jumped 22% to ₹66,525 crore with profits at ₹297 crore. Money from the IPO will go into opening more stores, upgrading tech, marketing pushes, and acquisitions.

Before the IPO, promoters held about 19.96% equity; some of this, along with shares from institutional investors (totaling 62.71% of pre-offer equity), will be sold in the OFS.

Employees get a reserved slice—5% of post-offer equity—with the rest split among institutional and retail investors.