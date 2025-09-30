InterGlobe becomes part of Nifty 50 index
IndiGo's parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, just landed a spot on the Nifty 50 index as part of the National Stock Exchange's latest reshuffle.
Alongside Max Healthcare joining in, IndusInd Bank and Hero MotoCorp are out.
The update keeps the index fresh and better reflects what's happening in the market.
InterGlobe's latest quarterly results and future plans
InterGlobe posted a ₹2,176 crore profit last quarter—down from last year and below expectations—but revenue still grew by 4.7%.
The company is ramping up with plans to launch 18 daily flights from Navi Mumbai International Airport soon, aiming for 140 daily departures (including international routes) by November 2026.
After a rocky month for its stock, InterGlobe is up 21.2% this year, so far, and its new Nifty status could bring even more attention from investors.