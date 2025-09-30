InterGlobe becomes part of Nifty 50 index

InterGlobe's latest quarterly results and future plans

InterGlobe posted a ₹2,176 crore profit last quarter—down from last year and below expectations—but revenue still grew by 4.7%.

The company is ramping up with plans to launch 18 daily flights from Navi Mumbai International Airport soon, aiming for 140 daily departures (including international routes) by November 2026.

After a rocky month for its stock, InterGlobe is up 21.2% this year, so far, and its new Nifty status could bring even more attention from investors.