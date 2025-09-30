Jinkushal Industries IPO oversubscribed 65 times! Allotment status out

How to check allotment status

You can check if you got shares through Bigshare Services or the BSE website.

Jinkushal, founded in 2007, exports construction machinery to more than 30 countries and sells HexL backhoe loaders via a Chinese joint venture.

Shares are set to list on BSE and NSE on October 3.

The gray market premium looks steady, but analysts say don't expect huge listing gains since the IPO price is already pretty full—even with all that hype.