Next Article
Jinkushal Industries IPO oversubscribed 65 times! Allotment status out
Business
Jinkushal Industries just wrapped up its IPO allotment, and the demand was wild—over 65 times oversubscribed!
Retail investors alone went in 47 times over, while non-institutional and institutional buyers pushed it even higher.
The company aimed to raise ₹116 crore, closing the issue on September 29.
How to check allotment status
You can check if you got shares through Bigshare Services or the BSE website.
Jinkushal, founded in 2007, exports construction machinery to more than 30 countries and sells HexL backhoe loaders via a Chinese joint venture.
Shares are set to list on BSE and NSE on October 3.
The gray market premium looks steady, but analysts say don't expect huge listing gains since the IPO price is already pretty full—even with all that hype.