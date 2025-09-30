Tata Motors to split into 2 companies tomorrow

Jefferies sets ₹575 price target for Tata Motors

Once the dust settles, Tata Motors will be renamed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., while the new commercial vehicle arm should hit the stock market by November.

Analyst firm Jefferies isn't too upbeat—they've set a ₹575 price target and flagged concerns about Jaguar Land Rover's slow production restart and weak demand overseas.

Still, Tata Motors shares have stayed steady around ₹674 lately, showing investors aren't panicking about these changes just yet.