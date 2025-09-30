Next Article
GM ditches all-electric strategy, says transition could take 'decades'
Business
General Motors (GM) once aimed to go all-in on electric vehicles, but things aren't going as planned.
While industry-wide EV sales are softening and buyers remain hesitant, GM is now pumping the brakes on its electric push.
Instead of phasing out gas cars soon, the company is investing more in traditional engines and rethinking its timeline for going fully electric.
GM spent $11.5 million this year lobbying for looser emissions rules
GM has spent $11.5 million this year lobbying for looser emissions rules—more than any other automaker—and even tried to challenge California's stricter standards.
CEO Mary Barra now says the switch to EVs could take "decades," stretching well past their old 2035 goal.
For now, expect more V-8 engines and fewer big leaps toward an all-electric future.