GM ditches all-electric strategy, says transition could take 'decades' Business Sep 30, 2025

General Motors (GM) once aimed to go all-in on electric vehicles, but things aren't going as planned.

While industry-wide EV sales are softening and buyers remain hesitant, GM is now pumping the brakes on its electric push.

Instead of phasing out gas cars soon, the company is investing more in traditional engines and rethinking its timeline for going fully electric.