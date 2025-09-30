China's manufacturing picks up pace in September
China's manufacturing is picking up speed—September saw the fastest growth since March this year, with new orders and exports both on the rise.
The RatingDog survey put the factory activity index at 51.2, comfortably above the "growth" mark of 50.
New orders and export demand bounce back
Big sales promotions and fresh product launches brought in a wave of new orders, while export demand finally bounced back after months of worry.
This meant factories ramped up production, restocked shelves, and business confidence hit its highest point since spring.
Input costs rise but competition keeps prices down
Even though input costs climbed to their highest in almost a year, competition kept selling prices down.
Factory jobs are still shrinking but not as quickly as before.
To keep things moving, China's government just rolled out a massive $70 billion boost for investment projects.