China's manufacturing picks up pace in September

Big sales promotions and fresh product launches brought in a wave of new orders, while export demand finally bounced back after months of worry. This meant factories ramped up production, restocked shelves, and business confidence hit its highest point since spring.

Input costs rise but competition keeps prices down

Even though input costs climbed to their highest in almost a year, competition kept selling prices down.

Factory jobs are still shrinking but not as quickly as before.

To keep things moving, China's government just rolled out a massive $70 billion boost for investment projects.