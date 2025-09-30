Next Article
Gold hits record high as US government shutdown looms
Business
Gold just hit a record high, climbing to $3,842.76 per ounce on Tuesday—up a striking 11.4% this month alone.
The big reasons? Investors are worried about a possible US government shutdown and are betting that interest rates might be cut soon.
Gold surges on rate cut bets
Recent economic data has traders almost certain (89% sure!) that the Federal Reserve will lower rates at their next meeting.
St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem signaled he's open to cuts but still keeping an eye on inflation.
Meanwhile, stalled talks between the US President and Democrats over the budget have made things even shakier, pushing more people toward safe bets like gold—so much so that the world's largest gold ETF saw its holdings rise by 0.6%.