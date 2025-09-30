Gold hits record high as US government shutdown looms

Gold surges on rate cut bets

Recent economic data has traders almost certain (89% sure!) that the Federal Reserve will lower rates at their next meeting.

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem signaled he's open to cuts but still keeping an eye on inflation.

Meanwhile, stalled talks between the US President and Democrats over the budget have made things even shakier, pushing more people toward safe bets like gold—so much so that the world's largest gold ETF saw its holdings rise by 0.6%.