Trump slaps tariffs on imported wood products, including kitchen cabinets

US manufacturers vs furniture retailers and home builders

These tariffs are supposed to help US manufacturers like Ethan Allen compete against cheaper imports.

But not everyone's cheering—furniture retailers and home builders warn this could mean pricier products, supply headaches, or even job losses for workers down the line.

Even with lower tariffs (10-15%) for allies like the UK and Japan, industry groups say these moves probably won't undo years of factory closures or fix deeper market shifts.

Still, Trump's team insists it's about standing up to unfair trade and making US industry stronger.