Trump slaps tariffs on imported wood products, including kitchen cabinets
Donald Trump just announced fresh tariffs on imported lumber, timber, kitchen cabinets, and upholstered wood products—think a 10% tax on lumber starting October 14, and a steeper 25% tariff on cabinets and vanities from January 1.
He's using Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act to justify the move, saying it'll help bring manufacturing back home and protect American jobs.
US manufacturers vs furniture retailers and home builders
These tariffs are supposed to help US manufacturers like Ethan Allen compete against cheaper imports.
But not everyone's cheering—furniture retailers and home builders warn this could mean pricier products, supply headaches, or even job losses for workers down the line.
Even with lower tariffs (10-15%) for allies like the UK and Japan, industry groups say these moves probably won't undo years of factory closures or fix deeper market shifts.
Still, Trump's team insists it's about standing up to unfair trade and making US industry stronger.