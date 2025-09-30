Bihar ministers corrupt, unfit for office: Prashant Kishor
Prashant Kishor, who leads the Jan Suraaj Party, just accused top Bihar ministers of corruption and misconduct.
At a Patna press conference on Monday, he called for Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary's arrest over his alleged role in the 1995 Tarapur massacre and raised questions about a 1999 CBI case against him.
Kishor also took aim at Rural Works Minister Ashok Choudhary, claiming he collected huge commissions from government contracts worth over ₹20,000 crore—and warned he'll release evidence unless a defamation notice is dropped.
BJP responds to Kishor's claims
Addressing questions about his own finances, Kishor shared that he earned ₹241 crore from consultancy work in the last three years—paying nearly ₹31 crore in GST and ₹20 crore in income tax.
He said almost ₹99 crore went to fund his party and promised future earnings would support Bihar's development.
Meanwhile, the BJP pushed back on his claims and suggested this was all to distract from his own activities.