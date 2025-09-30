Japan's industrial production falls for 2nd consecutive month
Japan's industrial production dropped by 1.2% in August—the second month in a row it's gone down, and worse than experts predicted.
The main culprits? Slower output of metal products and electronic machines, with trade tensions making things even trickier for Japan's export-heavy economy.
US tariffs on goods hit Japanese manufacturers hard
New US tariffs on goods like trucks and furniture have made life tougher for Japanese manufacturers, even after a recent deal tried to limit some of the damage.
Ongoing trade disputes are keeping the industry on edge.
Manufacturers expect production growth in coming months
Despite these setbacks, Japanese manufacturers expect things to bounce back soon, predicting solid production growth in September and October.
Still, everyday shoppers are feeling the pinch—retail sales fell as inflation outpaced wage growth.
Relief measures are expected after next week's leadership election, with frontrunner Shinjiro Koizumi promising support for wages and relief from rising prices.