Adani Ports's FY25 profit jumps 32% YoY to ₹10,919cr Business Aug 14, 2025

Adani Ports's shares dropped by 0.82% on Wednesday, closing at ₹1,319.60—making it one of the bigger losers on the Nifty 50 on the day.

But here's the twist: even with this dip and some bearish vibes in the market, Adani Ports actually had a strong year financially.

For FY25, their sales jumped to ₹31,078 crore (up from ₹26,710 crore last year), and net profit rose to ₹10,919 crore from ₹8,265 crore.