Adani Ports's FY25 profit jumps 32% YoY to ₹10,919cr
Adani Ports's shares dropped by 0.82% on Wednesday, closing at ₹1,319.60—making it one of the bigger losers on the Nifty 50 on the day.
But here's the twist: even with this dip and some bearish vibes in the market, Adani Ports actually had a strong year financially.
For FY25, their sales jumped to ₹31,078 crore (up from ₹26,710 crore last year), and net profit rose to ₹10,919 crore from ₹8,265 crore.
Earnings per share climbs
It's not just about higher profits—Adani Ports's earnings per share climbed from 37.55 to 51.35 over the past year.
Plus, they've lowered their debt-to-equity ratio from 0.87 to 0.73 in FY25, showing they're relying less on debt and are in a more stable spot for future growth—even if the stock price took a hit this week.