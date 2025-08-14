Bitcoin hits new all-time high, fueled by investor optimism

Bitcoin has climbed about 32% this year

A recent US executive order now lets cryptocurrencies into 401(k) retirement plans, opening the door for more long-term and institutional investors.

Since January 2025, Bitcoin has climbed about 32%. The whole crypto market has exploded too—doubling from around $2.5 trillion after the 2024 election to over $4 trillion today, thanks to clearer policies and growing mainstream acceptance under the Trump administration.