Google invests $9B in AI, cloud infrastructure in Oklahoma
Google just announced a massive $9 billion investment to boost its AI and cloud infrastructure in Oklahoma over the next two years.
This includes building a new data center in Stillwater and upgrading their existing Pryor facility, all part of Alphabet's huge $85 billion spending plan.
Google also investing in AI education
Alongside the tech upgrades, Google is putting $1 billion toward AI education and workforce programs at over 100 US universities—including places like Texas A&M and UNC.
The move follows similar efforts by other big tech names, aiming to grow homegrown talent as competition heats up in the AI world.