Adani Ports's stock rises 2% on robust July cargo volumes
Adani Ports's stock climbed over 2% to ₹1,374.85 on Monday, following news that its cargo volumes in July grew 8% from last year—thanks mostly to a big 22% boost in container shipments.
The company moved a hefty 40.2 million metric tons of cargo last month alone.
Year-to-date growth in cargo volumes
Adani Ports isn't just moving more stuff—they're growing fast overall.
So far this year, they've handled 10% more cargo than last year, with container volumes up by 22%.
Even their rail logistics are picking up speed, with July seeing a solid 17% jump.
Investors optimistic ahead of financial results
The company's diverse operations are helping it stay strong—even as some areas like GPWIS dipped in July, they're still up for the year.
This steady growth has investors feeling good ahead of Adani Ports's financial results.