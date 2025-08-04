ITC shares gain after company posts strong Q1 results

Revenue jumped 20% year-on-year to ₹20,911 crore

Revenue jumped 20% year-on-year to ₹20,911 crore. Cigarettes brought in the most growth (up 7.7%), thanks to premium brands doing well.

FMCG (think biscuits and personal care) rose by 8.6%, while agri-business took off with a huge 39% boost from commodity trading and tobacco exports.

Even with cost pressures, paperboards and packaging managed to grow by 7%. All this activity helped push ITC's market cap past ₹5 lakh crore—investors seem pretty optimistic about what's next for the company.