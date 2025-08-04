Next Article
ABB India stock drops 6% on poor quarterly results
ABB India's stock dropped over 6% on Monday after the company posted a 20% fall in net profit for the June quarter, landing at ₹352 crore.
The dip was mainly due to rising costs and currency swings—even though revenue actually went up this quarter.
Revenue up, but expenses too
While revenue grew to ₹3,175 crore from last year's ₹2,831 crore, expenses shot up too, reaching ₹2,801 crore.
Still, ABB India managed to keep a solid cash cushion of ₹5,154 crore by the end of Q2 2025—showing they're prepared to handle some bumps along the way.