PNB Housing Finance appoints ED, CBO after CEO's sudden exit
PNB Housing Finance just named Jatul Anand as Executive Director and Valli Sekar as Chief Business Officer for Affordable Business, right after CEO Girish Kousgi announced he's stepping down (effective October 28).
His sudden resignation last week spooked investors—shares dropped 17.44% in a single day.
Meet the new leaders
The company is trying to steady the ship after several senior exits.
Anand has been with PNB Housing since 2013 and knows the ropes in sales, credit, and collections.
Sekar joined in 2022 with over two decades of housing finance experience and now leads affordable housing.
Their appointments are meant to keep things running smoothly while everyone waits for a new CEO.
Board on the lookout for new CEO
Despite the shakeup, PNB Housing says it's still focused on growth, asset quality, and margins.
The board is already looking for a new CEO with solid industry experience to guide the company through this transition.