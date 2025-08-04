Premier Explosives soars 10% on $21.75 million defense export order
Premier Explosives's shares shot up nearly 10% on Monday after landing a $21.75 million (approximately ₹190.07 crore) export order for defense explosives—a major international deal to be delivered within two years.
This follows another recent contract for rocket motors, showing that global demand for their specialized products is picking up.
Back-to-back export wins signal Premier's growing global presence
These back-to-back export wins are part of Premier's push to expand globally and tap into rising demand for advanced defense tech.
The company has been steadily bagging new contracts, which is helping it stand out in the international market.
Stock's rollercoaster ride: From 22% drop to 1,775% surge
Even though the stock had a rough patch recently—down 22% last month—it's still delivered massive long-term gains: up 600% in three years and a whopping 1,775% over five years.
Monday's rally hints that investors are getting excited again as Premier strengthens its position in both defense and commercial explosives.