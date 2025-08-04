Boeing workers in Missouri, Illinois go on strike
About 3,200 Boeing workers in Missouri and Illinois are on strike after rejecting a new four-year contract.
The union kicked off the walkout at midnight on August 4, marking their second "no" to Boeing's proposals in two weeks.
A significant sticking point was work schedules—Boeing wanted longer shifts at first but dropped that idea in the latest offer.
Senior workers felt left out of the best perks
Boeing offered a 20% pay bump over four years, a $5,000 signing bonus, better pensions, and a $0.50 hourly raise.
But many senior workers felt left out of the best perks.
The union says these folks build key US fighter jets like the F-15 Eagle and F/A-18 Hornet and deserve better job security and recognition for their skills.
Boeing called its offer "last, best and final"
Boeing called its offer "last, best and final," and is using non-union staff to keep things running—though only at limited capacity.
This strike comes while Boeing is still bouncing back from past crises and highlights ongoing struggles in making military aircraft when global defense needs are high.