Adani Power surges 7.7% in 2 days

What's the deal?

The joint venture will set up a public company in Bhutan, with Adani owning 49% and Druk Green holding 51%.

Both sides get equal say on the board.

Plus, shareholders just approved splitting each ₹10 share into five ₹2 shares, making it easier (and cheaper) for more people—particularly small investors—to buy in.

It all signals Adani Power is getting serious about renewables and reaching out to a wider crowd.