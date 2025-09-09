Next Article
Adani Power surges 7.7% in 2 days
Adani Power's stock shot up 7.7% in just two days, hitting a high of ₹648.3 on Tuesday, September [date], 2024.
The buzz? A new partnership with Bhutan's Druk Green Power Corporation to build a massive 570 MW hydropower plant—another step for Adani into clean energy—and an upcoming stock split that's making waves among investors.
What's the deal?
The joint venture will set up a public company in Bhutan, with Adani owning 49% and Druk Green holding 51%.
Both sides get equal say on the board.
Plus, shareholders just approved splitting each ₹10 share into five ₹2 shares, making it easier (and cheaper) for more people—particularly small investors—to buy in.
It all signals Adani Power is getting serious about renewables and reaching out to a wider crowd.