India ranks 2nd globally for hiring intent
India just ranked second in the world for hiring intent, according to a recent Manpower Group survey.
Even with a small dip this quarter, India's net employment outlook is up 18% from last year and sits at a solid 40%.
Only the UAE is ahead (45%), while Brazil comes in third (36%).
Company growth, tech changes driving hiring
Most Indian employers say they're hiring because their companies are growing—43% cited company expansion as the main reason.
Others are bringing in new talent to keep up with tech changes (36%).
Even though automation has caused some job losses, sectors like energy, transport, and healthcare are still driving big job growth this year.