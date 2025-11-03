Adani, UltraTech to ramp up cement production in India Business Nov 03, 2025

India's cement scene is getting more competitive as Adani Group and UltraTech Cement both announced major production boosts.

UltraTech announced a plan to increase its capacity by 22.8 million tons per year, and Adani is following up with a plan to add 15 million tons by FY28.

After snapping up Holcim's Indian business, Adani has quickly become the country's second-largest cement maker and now wants to double output using debottlenecking, or optimizing existing operations.