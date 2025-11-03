Ex-Godrej Properties CEO's startup Neoliv raises ₹750cr Business Nov 03, 2025

Neoliv, a fresh face in residential real estate founded by ex-Godrej Properties CEO Mohit Malhotra, has so far raised around ₹750 crore from family offices and ultra high net worth individuals.

The company is aiming for ₹1,000 crore in sales this year by launching several new projects focused on plots and villas in NCR and MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region), and is looking to execute group housing projects in the future.