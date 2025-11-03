Ex-Godrej Properties CEO's startup Neoliv raises ₹750cr
Neoliv, a fresh face in residential real estate founded by ex-Godrej Properties CEO Mohit Malhotra, has so far raised around ₹750 crore from family offices and ultra high net worth individuals.
The company is aiming for ₹1,000 crore in sales this year by launching several new projects focused on plots and villas in NCR and MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region), and is looking to execute group housing projects in the future.
Fund's focus on plots and villas
Neoliv's got big plans—think new launches in Navi Mumbai, Alibaug, and Faridabad.
Their first project, Neoliv Grand Park in Sonipat (Haryana), kicked off in May 2025.
Overall, they're targeting 6-8 projects under this fund with hopes of hitting ₹2,000 crore in sales by FY27.
Plans for a 2nd fund and eventual IPO
With Malhotra at the helm, Neoliv is already looking ahead to a second fund worth ₹2,000 crore and wants to be IPO-ready within the next 4-5 years.
Their approach mixes hands-on development with investor partnerships like 360 ONE—all aimed at building more customer-friendly and sustainable communities.