Nissan and Mercedes closing Mexico plant by May 2026

Opened in 2017 after a $1 billion investment, COMPAS built Infiniti SUVs and later added some Mercedes models. But with the A-Class already dropped from production, things have changed at the plant. The closure affects over 3,600 workers and puts an end to a site that could make more than 230,000 cars a year.

Part of Nissan's 'Re:Nissan' strategy

This is actually one of two Nissan plants in Mexico scheduled for closure as part of their restructuring plan; COMPAS will close by mid-2026.

For anyone interested in how global companies adapt (or just curious about what happens when car demand shifts), it's a real look at how quickly things can change behind the scenes.