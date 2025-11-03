Nissan and Mercedes closing Mexico plant by May 2026
Nissan and Mercedes-Benz are closing their shared COMPAS plant in Aguascalientes, Mexico, for good by May 31, 2026.
The move comes as both companies respond to shifting market trends.
It's a big piece of Nissan's plan to rethink its global operations.
Opened in 2017 after a $1 billion investment, COMPAS built Infiniti SUVs and later added some Mercedes models.
But with the A-Class already dropped from production, things have changed at the plant.
The closure affects over 3,600 workers and puts an end to a site that could make more than 230,000 cars a year.
Part of Nissan's 'Re:Nissan' strategy
This is actually one of two Nissan plants in Mexico scheduled for closure as part of their restructuring plan; COMPAS will close by mid-2026.
For anyone interested in how global companies adapt (or just curious about what happens when car demand shifts), it's a real look at how quickly things can change behind the scenes.