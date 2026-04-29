AdaniConneX, Airtel Nxtra build Google's $15B AI center near Vizag
Visakhapatnam just got a major tech upgrade: AdaniConneX and Airtel's Nxtra have teamed up to build Google's $15 billion AI data center near Visakhapatnam.
Speaking after the foundation-laying ceremony, Jeet Adani and Rakesh Bharti Mittal outlined the project's significance, this move is set to put Vizag on the map as a key spot for India's fast-growing AI scene.
Data center plan emphasizes renewable energy
This data center isn't just about tech: it's expected to drive economic growth and help realize India's Viksit Bharat (Developed India) vision.
The plan is to create a massive ecosystem for innovation, with affordable energy at its core.
Both leaders praised Andhra Pradesh's push for better digital infrastructure and highlighted his focus on making the project sustainable with renewable energy.