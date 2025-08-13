Adani's $1.2B copper smelter to be listed on London Metal Exchange

Smelter can help India reduce its refined copper import bill

Getting listed on the LME means Adani's copper can be stored in official warehouses and traded more easily worldwide, which is expected to impact both Indian and global copper markets.

With India spending $2.8 billion last year just on importing refined copper (mostly from Japan, Tanzania, and Mozambique), this plant—billed as the world's largest single-location smelter—could help reduce that bill when it started operations in May 2025.