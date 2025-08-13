Adani's $1.2B copper smelter to be listed on London Metal Exchange
Adani is looking to get its brand-new Kutch Copper smelter in Gujarat listed on the London Metal Exchange (LME).
This massive $1.2 billion project, which will receive copper concentrates from Chilean mining giant Codelco, can produce 500,000 metric tons of copper each year—helping India rely less on expensive imports.
Smelter can help India reduce its refined copper import bill
Getting listed on the LME means Adani's copper can be stored in official warehouses and traded more easily worldwide, which is expected to impact both Indian and global copper markets.
With India spending $2.8 billion last year just on importing refined copper (mostly from Japan, Tanzania, and Mozambique), this plant—billed as the world's largest single-location smelter—could help reduce that bill when it started operations in May 2025.