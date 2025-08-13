SEBI bars ex-DHFL bosses from securities market for this reason

Wadhawans set up fake 'Bandra branch' to hide tracks

According to SEBI's investigation, the Wadhawans set up a fake "Bandra branch," closed loan accounts, and juggled multiple accounting systems to hide their tracks.

About ₹5,662 crore went into 39 shell entities, with nearly half that money flowing back into promoter-linked firms.

This trickery let DHFL fake its profits and mislead investors.

As punishment: Kapil and Dheeraj get five-year bans and ₹27 crore fines each; other family members and ex-execs face bans from three to four years plus hefty fines too.

These penalties follow interim restrictions first put in place back in 2020.