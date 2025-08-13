RBI to clear cheques in just a few hours
Big news if you still use cheques:
Starting October 4, 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will make cheque clearance way faster—going from up to two days down to just a few hours.
This upgrade is happening in two phases and aims to make getting your money smoother and quicker.
How will the new system work?
Banks will now send cheques for clearing all day (10am-4pm), and by evening, they'll have to confirm if they're good or not.
If banks don't respond by 7pm the cheque gets approved automatically.
From January 3, 2026, this gets even faster—banks must reply within three hours.
Funds will be credited within an hour after settlement
You'll get your funds credited within an hour after settlement—no more long waits for your own money.
RBI is also nudging banks to update their tech and keep everyone informed about these changes.
It's a pretty big step toward making old-school banking feel a lot more instant.