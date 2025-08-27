Adani's Vizhinjam Port hits 1 million TEUs milestone in 9 months

The port is also helping India rely less on foreign ports

With AI-powered cargo tracking, eight ship-to-shore cranes, and 24 automated gantry cranes, Vizhinjam Port is built for efficiency—over 460 ships (including some of the world's largest) have docked here so far.

Kerala's Ports Minister says better rail and road links are coming soon.

by connecting directly to Europe, the US, Africa, and beyond—all while going green with renewable energy and emission-cutting tech.