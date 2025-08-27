Adani's Vizhinjam Port hits 1 million TEUs milestone in 9 months
Adani Group's Vizhinjam International Seaport, which kicked off operations in December 2024, has already handled over a million containers (TEUs) in only nine months.
Thanks to its prime spot near major shipping routes and deep natural waters, it's quickly becoming a big deal for India's maritime scene.
With AI-powered cargo tracking, eight ship-to-shore cranes, and 24 automated gantry cranes, Vizhinjam Port is built for efficiency—over 460 ships (including some of the world's largest) have docked here so far.
Kerala's Ports Minister says better rail and road links are coming soon.
The port is also helping India rely less on foreign ports by connecting directly to Europe, the US, Africa, and beyond—all while going green with renewable energy and emission-cutting tech.