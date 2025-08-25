Aditya Birla Fashion climbs 2% on renewed buying

The company's revenue took a sharp dive—from ₹13,995 crore in 2024 down to ₹7,355 crore in 2025—though losses have narrowed somewhat this year. For anyone watching the brand or thinking about investing, it's a reminder that things can change quickly in retail.

Debt levels have improved, but the stock is still down

Despite ongoing losses and a negative return on equity, Aditya Birla Fashion has trimmed its debt (debt-to-equity dropped from 1.11 to just 0.21).

After a massive 74% fall in share price so far this year, the latest uptick hints at cautious optimism—but the road ahead still looks tough for now.