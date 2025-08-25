LTIMindtree's Q1 profit up 11% YoY
LTIMindtree shares climbed 2.07% to ₹5,332.50 on Monday, as the company posted steady gains in both revenue and profit.
From June 2024 to June 2025, quarterly revenue rose from ₹9,142.6 crore to ₹9,840.6 crore and net profit increased from ₹1,135.1 crore to ₹1,254.6 crore.
Annual revenue has tripled since 2021
LTIMindtree has more than tripled its annual revenue since 2021, hitting ₹38,008.1 crore in 2025 with net profit at ₹4,602 crore—numbers that have kept investors interested.
If you're watching the markets or curious about tech sector momentum, this could be seen as a strong signal.
Final dividend of ₹45 per share paid in May
It's not just profits—LTIMindtree has been rewarding shareholders too, paying out a final dividend of ₹45 per share in May 2025.
With healthy operating profits and low debt levels backing it up, market confidence appears to remain high and the stock has been trending upward.