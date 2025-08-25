Next Article
Wipro's stock jumps 2% despite lower quarterly profit, revenue
Wipro's stock jumped 2.15% to ₹253.98 on Monday morning, even though the company reported lower profits and revenue for the April-June 2025 quarter.
Compared to the previous quarter, net profit dropped to ₹3,331.5 crore and revenue slipped slightly to ₹22,134.6 crore.
Annual revenue and profit figures
Despite a tough quarter, Wipro's yearly performance stayed solid: annual revenue was nearly flat at ₹89,088 crore for FY25, while net profit actually climbed to ₹13,192.6 crore—up from last year's ₹11,135.4 crore.
Investors seem optimistic about IT sector growth ahead.