Wipro's stock jumps 2% despite lower quarterly profit, revenue Business Aug 25, 2025

Wipro's stock jumped 2.15% to ₹253.98 on Monday morning, even though the company reported lower profits and revenue for the April-June 2025 quarter.

Compared to the previous quarter, net profit dropped to ₹3,331.5 crore and revenue slipped slightly to ₹22,134.6 crore.