Next Article
L&T shares gain after robust Q1, FY25 results
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) kicked off Monday with a small bump in its share price, trading at ₹3,599.00 by 9:30 am—a 0.09% rise from last session.
The uptick follows the company's solid financial performance and sets a steady tone for the week.
Revenue and net profit surge for L&T
For the quarter ending June 2025, L&T's revenue jumped to ₹63,678.92 crore with net profit up 25.7% year-on-year at ₹4,325.57 crore.
For the full year ending March 2025, revenue hit ₹255,734.45 crore and net profit rose 13.6% to ₹17,687.39 crore.
Sweetening the deal for investors, L&T announced a final dividend of ₹34 per share with an effective date of June 03, 2025, and saw its earnings per share climb to ₹109.36.