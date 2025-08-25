L&T shares gain after robust Q1, FY25 results

Revenue and net profit surge for L&T

For the quarter ending June 2025, L&T's revenue jumped to ₹63,678.92 crore with net profit up 25.7% year-on-year at ₹4,325.57 crore.

For the full year ending March 2025, revenue hit ₹255,734.45 crore and net profit rose 13.6% to ₹17,687.39 crore.

Sweetening the deal for investors, L&T announced a final dividend of ₹34 per share with an effective date of June 03, 2025, and saw its earnings per share climb to ₹109.36.