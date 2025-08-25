Why Airtel's stock dipped despite great Q1 FY25 numbers

Telecom's fierce competition keeps Airtel's stock from rising

Airtel's mobile business in India is thriving: revenue rose 21.6%, and average revenue per user (ARPU) climbed from ₹211 to ₹250 a month.

Net profit before exceptional items more than doubled from last year to ₹7,339 crore, with a healthy 56.9% EBITDA margin.

The homes business also grew by nearly 26%.

Still, the stock already trades at a high P/E ratio near 30, and competition in telecom remains fierce.