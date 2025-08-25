Why Airtel's stock dipped despite great Q1 FY25 numbers
Airtel's stock dipped slightly to ₹1,928.20 on Monday—even though the company just posted some of its best numbers for Q1 FY25.
Revenue jumped 28.5% year-on-year to ₹49,463 crore, thanks to strong growth in both India and Africa.
Telecom's fierce competition keeps Airtel's stock from rising
Airtel's mobile business in India is thriving: revenue rose 21.6%, and average revenue per user (ARPU) climbed from ₹211 to ₹250 a month.
Net profit before exceptional items more than doubled from last year to ₹7,339 crore, with a healthy 56.9% EBITDA margin.
The homes business also grew by nearly 26%.
Still, the stock already trades at a high P/E ratio near 30, and competition in telecom remains fierce.
Airtel declares ₹16 dividend per share
While Airtel Business revenue dropped by 7.7% due to some strategic changes, the company's confidence shows—they're paying out a ₹16 dividend per share on July 18, 2025.
Airtel says it's sticking with its growth plans and focusing on better digital services for customers going forward.