Studio LSD makes stock market debut: Here's what to know Business Aug 25, 2025

Studio LSD, known for its work in TV and OTT content, made its stock market debut on Monday with shares opening at ₹43.20—20% lower than the IPO price of ₹54.

Even with this dip, the IPO was a hot ticket: it was subscribed over three times, thanks especially to retail investors who jumped in enthusiastically.