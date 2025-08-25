Next Article
Studio LSD makes stock market debut: Here's what to know
Studio LSD, known for its work in TV and OTT content, made its stock market debut on Monday with shares opening at ₹43.20—20% lower than the IPO price of ₹54.
Even with this dip, the IPO was a hot ticket: it was subscribed over three times, thanks especially to retail investors who jumped in enthusiastically.
Company's financials and future plans
Founded in 2017, Studio LSD has been growing steadily—its revenue rose to ₹105 crore for the year ending March 2025.
Profits also saw a boost of 7%, reaching nearly ₹12 crore.
The company plans to use its IPO funds for capital expenditure, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.