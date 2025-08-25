UPL shares rise 2% as company posts turnaround profit

UPL bounced back from losses, posting ₹1,106 crore in Q4 profit (up from a loss last year) and an annual net income of ₹1,292 crore, reversing a ₹1,636 crore loss in FY24. Revenue grew too—up 11% for the quarter and 8% for the year—showing that business is picking up.

Debt cut, dividend boost

Stronger sales volumes and better margins helped boost results, while UPL also cut its debt by nearly $1 billion.

To top it off, they announced a final dividend of ₹6 per share (to be paid July 11), sharing some of those good vibes with shareholders.