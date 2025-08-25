Next Article
UPL shares rise 2% as company posts turnaround profit
UPL's stock climbed 2.17% on Monday as the company reported impressive results for the quarter and full year ending March 2025.
Investors took notice after both revenue and profits saw big gains compared to last year.
From loss to profit
UPL bounced back from losses, posting ₹1,106 crore in Q4 profit (up from a loss last year) and an annual net income of ₹1,292 crore, reversing a ₹1,636 crore loss in FY24.
Revenue grew too—up 11% for the quarter and 8% for the year—showing that business is picking up.
Debt cut, dividend boost
Stronger sales volumes and better margins helped boost results, while UPL also cut its debt by nearly $1 billion.
To top it off, they announced a final dividend of ₹6 per share (to be paid July 11), sharing some of those good vibes with shareholders.