Tech Mahindra's stock jumps 2% on solid quarterly numbers

Net profit climbed to ₹1,128 crore (up from ₹862 crore), pushing earnings per share from 9.62 to 12.87. For the full year ending March 2025, Tech Mahindra clocked ₹52,988 crore in revenue and kept its debt super low—meaning the company's finances are looking healthy.

They're also expanding globally with a new Saudi Arabia subsidiary and rewarding shareholders with a final dividend of ₹30 per share (payable July 4).

Plus, there's a campaign running July 28-November 6 for shareholders to update KYC details and claim dividends—making it easier for investors to stay in the loop.