Tech Mahindra's stock jumps 2% on solid quarterly numbers
Tech Mahindra's stock jumped 2% to ₹1,535.20 on Monday, thanks to solid quarterly numbers and some big-picture business steps.
The company's revenue for April-June 2025 hit ₹13,351 crore, up from last year.
Net profit climbs to ₹1,128 crore
Net profit climbed to ₹1,128 crore (up from ₹862 crore), pushing earnings per share from 9.62 to 12.87.
For the full year ending March 2025, Tech Mahindra clocked ₹52,988 crore in revenue and kept its debt super low—meaning the company's finances are looking healthy.
They're also expanding globally with a new Saudi Arabia subsidiary and rewarding shareholders with a final dividend of ₹30 per share (payable July 4).
Plus, there's a campaign running July 28-November 6 for shareholders to update KYC details and claim dividends—making it easier for investors to stay in the loop.