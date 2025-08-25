Divis Laboratories shares jump 2% on strong Q1, FY26 results
Divis Laboratories's stock climbed 2.11% in early trade, trading at ₹6,281.50 and ranking among the top gainers on the Nifty Next 50 index.
The jump came after the company posted strong growth numbers for both this quarter and the full year.
Impressive financial performance
Divis reported Q1 FY26 revenue of ₹2,410 crore (up 14% from last year) and net profit of ₹545 crore, with earnings per share rising to ₹20.49.
For the full fiscal year ending March 2025, revenue hit ₹9,360 crore (up 19%), net profit reached ₹2,191 crore, and EPS improved to ₹82.53—showing steady financial momentum.
Debt-free status and dividend declaration
The company remains debt-free as of March 2025 and holds a solid book value per share of ₹564.87.
Plus, they're rewarding shareholders with a final dividend of ₹30 per share effective July 25—signaling confidence in their future and a commitment to sharing success.