Aditya Birla Fashion's stock rises on financials, but challenges remain
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail's stock rose 2.31% to ₹79.14 on Monday, following the release of its latest financials showing both progress and ongoing challenges.
Revenue growth in Q1 FY26, but net loss widens
The company grew revenue by approximately 6.5% quarter-on-quarter in Q1 FY26, hitting ₹1,831 crore.
Still, it posted a net loss of ₹228 crore for the quarter—an increase compared to the same quarter last year's loss.
For the full FY25, revenue actually dropped sharply to ₹7,355 crore from ₹13,996 crore in FY24, with net losses totaling ₹438 crore.
Positive steps toward financial stability
While sales have been rocky, Aditya Birla Fashion managed to boost its cash flow to ₹365 crore in FY25 (a turnaround from last year's outflow) and lowered its debt-to-equity ratio to 0.21—showing some positive steps toward financial stability even as overall losses continue.