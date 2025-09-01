Aditya Birla Fashion's stock rises on financials, but challenges remain

Revenue growth in Q1 FY26, but net loss widens

The company grew revenue by approximately 6.5% quarter-on-quarter in Q1 FY26, hitting ₹1,831 crore.

Still, it posted a net loss of ₹228 crore for the quarter—an increase compared to the same quarter last year's loss.

For the full FY25, revenue actually dropped sharply to ₹7,355 crore from ₹13,996 crore in FY24, with net losses totaling ₹438 crore.