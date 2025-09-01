Solar Industries's stock jumps 2% on solid quarterly results

Solar Industries has been on a roll—annual revenue shot up from ₹2,515 crore in FY2021 to ₹7,540 crore this year. Net profit also jumped over 340% over that period, showing real momentum. For investors (or anyone curious about business growth), these numbers signal a company that's scaling fast.

The company boosted its earnings per share

The company boosted its earnings per share and improved its debt-to-equity ratio to just 0.21, meaning it's managing debt well while growing.

Plus, they announced a final dividend of ₹10 per share for FY2025—another sign they're confident about their future and rewarding shareholders along the way.