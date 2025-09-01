Solar Industries's stock jumps 2% on solid quarterly results
Solar Industries India's stock climbed 2% on Monday, landing among the top gainers on the Nifty Midcap 150.
The jump comes after the company reported a solid start to FY2025, with revenue up 28% year-on-year to ₹2,154 crore and net profit rising 18% to ₹353 crore in the June quarter.
Impressive growth in annual revenue and net profit
Solar Industries has been on a roll—annual revenue shot up from ₹2,515 crore in FY2021 to ₹7,540 crore this year.
Net profit also jumped over 340% over that period, showing real momentum.
For investors (or anyone curious about business growth), these numbers signal a company that's scaling fast.
The company boosted its earnings per share
The company boosted its earnings per share and improved its debt-to-equity ratio to just 0.21, meaning it's managing debt well while growing.
Plus, they announced a final dividend of ₹10 per share for FY2025—another sign they're confident about their future and rewarding shareholders along the way.