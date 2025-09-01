Gold hits all-time high: What's driving the yellow metal's rally
Gold just hit all-time highs—Dubai's 24K gold is now AED 418.75 per gram, and Indian MCX futures for late-2025 are above ₹1,05,000 per 10gm.
Globally, gold's trading close to $3,486 an ounce as investors flock to safe bets during uncertain times.
Is it a good time to buy gold?
If you're thinking of buying gold for festivals or weddings in India, these prices might make you pause.
Even though Dubai gold looks cheaper after conversion, import rules keep Indian prices higher than what you see abroad.
What is driving the gold rally?
It's a mix of things: hopes for a US Fed interest rate cut this September, ongoing inflation worries, global tensions driving people toward "safe" assets like gold, and possibly a weaker rupee making imports pricier.
All these factors are keeping gold on its hot streak right now.