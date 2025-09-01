Ola Electric shares surge 13%: What is behind today's rally?

Growth plan

Aggressive EV targets set for 2-wheeler market

As per Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric's founder and CEO, the company is aiming for a 25-30% share of India's two-wheeler EV market. The target will be achieved through vertical integration and new product launches. Another driver of Ola's recent surge is its push into in-house battery manufacturing, which is expected to reduce dependence on rare earth metals. The company's rollout of faster-charging technology has further strengthened its position, giving it an edge in India's increasingly competitive EV market.